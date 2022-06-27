Khan explains how Castagnoli’s debut came about

AEW’s newest arrival, Claudio Castagnoli, was part of the post-show media scrum yesterday and described himself being in AEW as a “kid in a candy store.”

Castagnoli said that the stars needed to align for the perfect debut and with Danielson out injured, it was the perfect opportunity to pull the trigger. He said he knows most of the people in AEW and when asked who his dream opponent is, Castagnoli said it doesn’t matter to him, what matters is who the fans want to see him wrestle. He signed off by saying that “Claudio is All Elite” and got a big bear hug from his new boss.

Meanwhile, AEW President Tony Khan said that the two have been in contact since June 2 and signed him to a deal although he wasn’t sure if he would make his debut at Forbidden Door or at the upcoming Ring of Honor pay-per-view next month.

Khan revealed that Danielson told him he’s not feeling great last weekend and suggested Castagnoli as his replacement. It was then that Khan broke the news to Danielson that Castagnoli was already signed and the decision to have him debut at Forbidden Door was made.