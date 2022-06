Harwood appeared after the PPV to address the media…

Dax Harwood says last year he suffered from anxiety and he credits Punk, TK and Cash for helping him through it. He watches wrestling every day. He appreciates comments that he might be wrestler of the year, would be crazy to be wrestler and team of the year.

Dax is ok. The shoulder injury was a storyline injury to get the crowd more involved, he even showed up to the press conference with an ice pack.