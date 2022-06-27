AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley

Jun 27, 2022 - by James Walsh

Jon Moxley has a date with CM Punk sometime down the road, as he won the interim AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the interim title at last night’s show, putting Tanahashi away with the Death Rider to win the title.

