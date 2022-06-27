AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley has a date with CM Punk sometime down the road, as he won the interim AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the interim title at last night’s show, putting Tanahashi away with the Death Rider to win the title.
#DeathRider by @JonMoxley! What an absolute battle here in the main event. Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/8iTyEMNJgH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022