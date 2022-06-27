Adam Cole suffers concussion during match at Forbidden Door

Adam Cole was injured during the four-way match for the IWGP World title last night at Forbidden Door and Bryan Alvarez from F4Wonline reports that the former leader of the Undisputed Era suffered a concussion.

It’s unclear when Cole got his bell rung but the match finish was changed on the fly. Okada went for the Rainmaker finisher and Cole ducked, but dropped to the mat and crawled to the corner. White entered the ring and hit the Bladerunner on Okada and then moved Cole over to pin him. While Cole looked like he put his shoulder up at two, the referee counted to three and finished off the match. White, who retained his title, could be seen talking to the referee after the three count.

AEW doctor Michael Sampson and others attended to Cole after the match was over with Kyle O’Reilly and The Young Bucks also coming out.

Cole, who did not wrestle since Double or Nothing, will be looking at several weeks on the sidelines due to the concussion.