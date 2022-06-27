6/27/22 AEW Elevation Results
Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Mark Henry are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
- Anna Jay defeated Heather Reckless
- Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) (w/Taz) defeated Joey Jett and Jordan Kross
- Ruby Soho defeated Missa Kate
- Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) defeated GPA and Vic Capri
- Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Serpentico
- John Silver defeated KM
- The House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Brubaker and CJ Esparza
- Trios Tag Team Match
Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn) defeated Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno)