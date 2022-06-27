6/27/22 AEW Elevation Results

Jun 27, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Mark Henry are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

  1. Anna Jay defeated Heather Reckless
  2. Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) (w/Taz) defeated Joey Jett and Jordan Kross
  3. Ruby Soho defeated Missa Kate
  4. Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) defeated GPA and Vic Capri
  5. Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Serpentico
  6. John Silver defeated KM
  7. The House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Brubaker and CJ Esparza
  8. Trios Tag Team Match
    Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn) defeated Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno)

