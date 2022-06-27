6/26/22 WWE house show results from Hidalgo, TX
– Veer Mahan defeated Dominick Mysterio
– The Street Profits d Alpha Academy
– MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory: Bobby Lashley comes to the ring and challenges both men.
– Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz and Theory.
– Ezekiel defeated Ciampa
– Street Fight: AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest
– Omos defeated Reggie
– Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka
credit: Wrestling Bodyslam . Com