6/26/22 WWE house show results from Hidalgo, TX

– Veer Mahan defeated Dominick Mysterio

– The Street Profits d Alpha Academy

– MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory: Bobby Lashley comes to the ring and challenges both men.

– Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz and Theory.

– Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

– Street Fight: AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

– Omos defeated Reggie

– Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka

credit: Wrestling Bodyslam . Com