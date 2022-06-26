Smackdown’s overnight viewership, date for AEW All Out, Forbidden Door tickets, more

– It appears that Jungle Boy is the latest AEW star to have suffered an injury. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the following…

“It’s a shoulder injury from… I don’t know 100% from the ladder match, but it would make sense. But I know it’s a shoulder injury.”

Following the ladder match from the June 15th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage turned heel by attacking Jungle Boy and giving him a conchairto. During the June 22nd edition of Dynamite which Jungle Boy was not a part of, it was teased that Christian will be attempting to form an alliance with Jungle Boy’s tag-team partner Luchasaurus.

– AEW All Out is Sunday, September 4, according to Fightful

– Prelim viewership for last night’s WWE Smackdown on Fox was 2,120,000.

– Notes on the Forbidden Door tickets…

Forbidden Door tickets are on VividSeats for as low as $5, on SeatGeek for as low as $3.https://t.co/nn7gZmGiiQhttps://t.co/L0zKSPPzDK pic.twitter.com/36FwE2VaEo — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 26, 2022

