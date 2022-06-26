Shotzi talks working with Ember Moon, Tegan Nox, the transition to the main roster, more

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Shotzi discussed her transition from NXT to the WWE main roster, the decision to no longer use a tank, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Shotzi on her transition from NXT to the WWE main roster:

“It definitely is [a lot to take in] and I think that’s what’s different about the main roster on SmackDown and Raw. It is fast-moving. You never know what’s gonna happen, you’re always on your toes. So, you just gotta be ready for anything and everything.”

On working in a tag team with Ember Moon and Tegan Nox:

“I always felt more comfortable as a singles competitor. I always thought of myself as a lone wolf. But I had a lot of fun with Ember. We gelled really well. It was a good time. I never thought I would like having someone there that I can rely on and work off of. I had a training buddy, so that was nice, especially coming up to the main roster having Tegan [Nox] with me coming into a new locker room. It was good to have that person I could travel with and experience this new locker room with somebody.

On the decision to no longer use a tank and playing a heel character:

“That wasn’t my decision, but you know what, I’m embracing the change because I’ve been ‘the ballsy badass’ my entire career. Even on the indies, I was always booked as a babyface. So, it’s nice after seven years later to finally change up the character and find something new within me. I think I’m finally grabbing the horns and rolling with it, and I feel like it’s finally clicking…..I’m definitely a little bit of [bitch] and very manipulative. I’m kind of channeling a lot of people that I’ve interacted with that I did not like and just kind of picking from them.”

credits: Out of Character with Ryan Satin and 411mania.com for the transcription