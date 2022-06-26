Secondary market tickets for Forbidden Door down to just $3

With over 15,000 tickets distributed for tonight’s AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, a couple of thousands of tickets are on the secondary market for resale and prices have reached a record-low.

Ticket scalpers scooped up thousands of tickets when the show went on sale, guaranteeing an immediate sell-out at the United Center. Eventually AEW added extra seats, mostly behind the stage offering a limited view but those tickets did not move at all and with the arena set up for 17,500 seats now, just over 2,000 seats remain available.

But those 2,000 do not include the thousands on resale and scalpers are now having a hard time unloading their initial investment.

Ticket broker SeatGeek.com are now selling tickets starting from just $3. Yes, $3. Ringside seats are available for $275.

VividSeats.com, another secondary market ticket reseller, have tickets down to $5 and just over $100 in the Level 100 seating.

For all intents and purposes, AEW sold these tickets at full price so if tonight gets sold out, well, it’s really sold out even though you will see several empty seats if these don’t get resold. AEW and NJPW pulled in over $1 million in gate money for this show so financially, Forbidden Door is already a success.