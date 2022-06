– Congratulations Taz on the weight loss…

If anyone give a shit…I’m down 37LBS….I been very hungry since May!! lol pic.twitter.com/5sPs7Y5BnI — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) June 25, 2022

– Bray Wyatt has recently applied for the TradeMark For: WYATT 6™ trademark, registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.