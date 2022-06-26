Money In The Bank store to open inside MGM Grand hotel next week

WWE will be opening a Money In The Bank store at the MGM Grand next week, taking advantage of the foot traffic inside the mega hotel and casino.

Located in ‘The District’ area of MGM Grand, the store will open this Thursday, June 30 and will run through Saturday, July 2. On Thursday, the store will open from 10AM to 10PM, on Friday from 10AM to Midnight, and on Saturday from 10AM to 9PM.

Items available to be purchased include Money in the Bank “I Was There” briefcases, exclusive Money in the Bank and WWE apparel, mini titles and much more.

Money In The Bank will be live on Saturday from the sold out MGM Grand Garden Arena, having moved from its original location at the Allegiant Stadium.