Jim Ross Provides Health Update After Beating Skin Cancer

Jim Ross recently talked about his health on his Grilling JR podcast.

Ross shared some good news and not so good news. Here is what he had to say:

“I had skin cancer. I got a lesion on my ankle the size of an orange. It’s ugly and grotesque. I got a text today from my oncologist. The good news is I don’t have skin cancer any longer, but the wound has not healed and it’s terribly painful. I’m going back to see my doctor. He’s got me on some strong antibiotics. I’m taking three of them a day which is strong for me. He’s going to turn me over to a wound specialist, which I’ve never even heard of. So I’m going to a wound specialist to see if I can get some relief from this bad thing and expedite the healing process.”

He continued, “Walking, standing on my feet for extended lengths of times is very challenging. Something that simplistic. I have to be careful and be smart not to bump into this wound. I have to keep this thing covered up and padded up so I don’t inadvertently bump into something on that wound, which is the kiss of death. My sheets wake me up. My sheets, lying on this wound when I don’t have it covered, is not good.”