Is Cesaro tonight’s mystery opponent at Forbidden Door?

Rumors are running rampant that Claudio Castagnoli, better known as Cesaro in WWE, will be the one replacing Bryan Danielson tonight at Forbidden Door against Zack Sabre Jr.

The 42-year-old Swiss Superman surprisingly left WWE when his contract ran out towards the end of February. He did not have any no-compete clauses since his contract expired but he has not appeared anywhere ever since his departure.

In his promo on Wednesday, Bryan Danielson said he found the one person who he trusts that can take his place tonight at Forbidden Door and on Wednesday at Blood & Guts but did not want to reveal the name.

Danielson and Cesaro share a history together in WWE so his name makes perfect sense as a replacement, although at this point it’s not confirmed that it will be him.

The former multi-time WWE Tag Team champion also fits the bill as a technical wrestler as this match has been built to see who’s the greatest technical wrestler right now.