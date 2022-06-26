Claudio Castagnoli makes his AEW debut

Jun 26, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Bryan Danielsons handpicked replacement and the newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club is revealed to be the debuting Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio wins in very good match with power bomb over Zack Sabre Jr.

