Claudio Castagnoli makes his AEW debut

Bryan Danielsons handpicked replacement and the newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club is revealed to be the debuting Claudio Castagnoli…

Claudio wins in very good match with power bomb over Zack Sabre Jr.

#ZSJ's opponent is none other than Claudio Castagnoli @ClaudioCSRO, the newest member of the #BlackpoolCombatClub, here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/uZdC9x5eFG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022