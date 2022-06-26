Claudio Castagnoli makes his AEW debut
Bryan Danielsons handpicked replacement and the newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club is revealed to be the debuting Claudio Castagnoli…
Claudio wins in very good match with power bomb over Zack Sabre Jr.
#ZSJ's opponent is none other than Claudio Castagnoli @ClaudioCSRO, the newest member of the #BlackpoolCombatClub, here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/uZdC9x5eFG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
LMAO CLAUDIO POSED WITH THE CAMERAMAN PEOPLE THOUGHT WAS HIM #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/YueurUBqlG
— punker (@ratedrmessiah) June 27, 2022