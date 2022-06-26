Backstage reaction to Bruce Prichard taking over as Head of Talent Relations

As previously reported, John Laurinaitis is taking a leave of absence following the Vince McMahon scandal and McMahon subsequently stepping down as WWE Chairman and CEO. Meanwhile, Bruce Prichard has been named the interim Head of Talent Relations. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the backstage reaction to Prichard’s assignment has been ‘generally negative.’

Per the report, Laurinaitis had a better relationship with most of the talent than Prichard does, which is what led to the reaction. A couple of talents noted that Prichard is ‘quiet’ and ‘usually not approachable’ while Laurinaitis is ‘very approachable’ and open to conversations. Another talent said it was a “scary” change.