Alberto Del Rio believes he will be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Alberto Del Rio doesn’t have much of a chance at a WWE Hall of Fame induction anytime soon, but he believes he will eventually get in. Patron, who has been away from any major promotion since he was charged with sexual assault (since dropped due to an inability of authorities to locate a witness), spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

:On potentially getting into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I would love to be there and walk into the scenario and just grab the microphone and from the top, look at my dad, my mom, my beautiful children, my girlfriend, my family, and to finally put an end to this amazing career with my name out there in the stars with the legends of our sport,” Del Rio said. I know one day it will happen. Of course, the decision is not mine. But I know someday, I will get my justice.”

On being persona non grata due to the allegations against him:

“People need to stop being stubborn or ignorant. And if you want to see the truth, it’s out there. Not just said by me but by the most important departments of investigation in the United States that are telling you – this man never did absolutely anything. It was just one person – a horrible person affecting his life. That’s it. Leave him alone. So, one day I’m gonna be there.”