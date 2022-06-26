AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door Coverage



The Buy In

Excalibur, Kevin Kelly, and Taz are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois, and they run down the card for tonight’s show.

—



Tag Team Match:

The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi)

Solo and Hashi start the match, Solo kicks Hashi in the midsection, but Hashi comes back with a side-headlock. Hashi delivers a chop and comes off the ropes, but Solo takes him down with a dropkick. Solo sends Hashi into the corner, but Hashi comes back with a shoudler tackle. Marshall and Goto tag in. Goto applies a side-headlock, and then drops Marshall with a shoulder tackle. Goto chops Marshall, and Marshall tags Solo back in. Solo takes Hashi off the apron with a shot, and Marshall attacks Goto from behind. Goto comes back with a shoulder tackle to Marshall, and then Goto and Hashi double-shoulder tackle Solo. Hashi slams Goto on Solo, and then double club Marshall across the back. They do the same to Solo, and then Goto follows with a stomp and an elbow strike. Marshall grabs Goto’s ankle and then pulls Hashi to the floor. Marshall takes them out with the QT Special and then rolls Goto back into the ring. Solo connects with a double stomp and goes for the cover, but Goto kicks out. Marshall chokes Goto in the corner and then tags in. Marshall and Solo drop Goto with a double back elbow and Marshall goes for the cover, but Goto kicks out.

Solo tags in and goes for a suplex, but Goto counters with a Brain Buster. Marshall tags in, but Goto drops him with a lariat. Hashi tags in and delivers shots to Marshall, but Marshall comes back with an elbow. Marshall charges, but Hashi drops him with a back-body drop. Hashi clotheslines Marshall in the corner and goes up top. Hashi hits the Head Hunter and goes for the cover, but SOlo breaks it up. Solo sends Hashi to the outside and takes he and Goto out with a dive. Solo rolls Hashi back into the ring and Marshall goes for the Diamond Cutter. Hashi shoves him off, but Solo takes Hashi down with an enzuigiri. Marshall delivers the Diamond Cutter and goes for the cover, but Goto breaks it up. Marshall tosses Goto to the outside and tags in Solo. Marshall goes for the 450 splash, but Hashi dodges it. Hashi trips Solo with a basement dropkick and tags in Goto. Solo delivers shots, but Goto backs him into the corner. Hashi clotheslines Solo in the corner, and then delivers a thrust kick. Hashi and Goto double-team Marshall, and then slam Solo to the mat and Goto gets the pin fall.

Winners: Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi

—

The video package for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match airs. Jay White will defend the title against Adam Cole, Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada later tonight.

—



Singles Match:

Lance Archer vs. Nick Comoroto

Archer delivers a shot before the bell, and then cannonballs onto him to start the match. Archer delivers right hands in the corner, and follows with a chop. Comoroto comes back with a chop of his own, and then delivers a back elbow. Comoroto picks Archer up, but Archer gets free and kicks him into the corner. Archer charges, but Comoroto sends him to the apron and drapes him over the top rope. Comoroto sends Archer into the barricade, and then slams him face-first onto the apron. Comoroto tosses Archer back into the ring and delivers a leaping elbow drop. Comoroto goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out. Comoroto sends Archer into the corner and delivers a back-breaker. Comoroto drives his knee into Archer’s back a few times and delivers shots against the ropes. Comoroto delivers a knee strike, and clubs Archer across the back to take him back down. Archer comes back with a side slam, and then they exchange shots. Comoroto delivers a knee lift, but Archer comes back with a pair of clotheslines. Archer kicks Comoroto in the face and walks the ropes. Archer takes Comoroto down with a moonsault and goes for thr cover, but Comoroto kicks out.

Archer puts Comoroto up top, but Comoroto fights free with shots to Archer’s head. Comoroto delivers a power slam and goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out. Archer comes back with a rising knee strike, and delivers a few right hands. Archer puts Comroto up top, and then hits the Blackout for the pin fall.

Winner: Lance Archer

—

The video package for the match between Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy airs, in which Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Clark Connors backstage. Connor will take place in the four-way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connor sends well wishes to Tomohiro Ishii, and says when he wins the title tonight, he will show everyone why he is great and what it means when he says, “Let’s get wild.”

—



Tag Team Match:

Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Lee and Kanemaru start the match. Lee goes for a test of strength, but Kanemaru is too short, so he goes to the top to call for it. Kanemaru kicks Lee in the face, and then dodges shots from Lee. Kanemaru kicks Lee in the knee, but Lee delivers shots and Strickland tags in. Kanemaru gets free and tags in Desperado. They run the ropes, and then Desperado goes for Numero Dos. Strickland gets to the ropes to break it, and then drives his shoulder into Desperado’s midsection. Strickland goes for a sunset flip, but Desperado holds onto the ropes. Strickland sends Desperado to the floor, but Desperado trips him up and locks in Numero Dos on the floor. Desperado rolls Strickland back into the ring, but Strickland goes back to the apron. Strickland slams Desperado into the corner and takes him down with a shot. Lee tags in and holds Desperado in the corner. Strickland goes for a dropkick, but Desperado dodges it and Strickland hits Lee’s knee. Kanemaru slams Strickland into the apron and Desperado works over Lee’s knee. Kanemaru tags in and stomps on Lee’s knee, and then drops a few knees to it.

Desperado knocks Strickland back to the floor, and then he and Desperado double-team Lee. They deliver shots to him, but Lee fires back with a chop, and then slams Kanemaru into Desperado. Lee picks Kanemaru up again, but Desperado dropkicks Lee’s knee. Kanemaru delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Lee kicks out. Desperado tags in and works over Lee’s knee. Lee kicks him away and tags in Strickland. Strickland drops Desperado with a few elbow shots, and then kicks Kanemaru to the floor. Strickland delivers an uppercut in the corner, and then delivers s diving uppercut to Desperado. Desperado comes back with a back elbow, but Strickland slams him down and then delivers a Brain Buster. Strickland goes for the cover, but Desperado kicks out. Strickland goes for a Full Nelson slam, but Desperado rolls through and gets a two count. Strickland delivers an uppercut, but Desperado comes back with a spine-buster. Kanemaru comes in with shots, and then delivers a dropkick as Desperado drops Strickland with a back suplex. Desperado goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out.

Lee tries to come in, but Desperado hits the ropes and Kanemaru dropkicks him to the floor. Strickland comes back with chops to Desperado, and then delivers a back-breaker. Strickland runs the ropes, but Desperado drops him with a clothesline. Strickland comes right back with a face-buster and tags in Lee. Kanemaru tags in, as well, and goes after Lee’s knee with a dropkick. Kanemaru delivers two more dropkicks and locks in the figure Four. Desperado takes Strickland down and applies Numero Dos. Lee grabs Desperado to break the hold on Strickland, and then slams him down onto Kanemaru to break his hold. Lee charges, but Kanemaru dodges and delivers another dropkick. Kanemaru tries a sunset flip, but Lee counters wants the double-team Spirit Bomb. Desperado shoves Strickland to the floor and Kanemaru rakes Lee’s eyes. Kanemaru spits whiskey in Lee’s eyes and rolls him up, bur Lee kicks out at two. Kanemaru delivers a few dropkicks, but Strickland takes him out and then delivers a double stomp to Desperado on the apron. Lee picks Kanemaru up and slams him right back down for the pin fall.

Winners: Swerve in Our Glory

-After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks call out Lee and Strickland from the sky box. Hobbs say Lee and Strickland may be Shaq and Kobe, but he and Starks are Jordan and Pippen. Starks insults Lee and Strickland’s appearances, and says they will never compare to them. Starks says Lee and Strickland aren’t the best tag team, because they have never beaten them.

—



Eight-Man Tag Team Match:

Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn) (w/Anthony Bowens) vs. Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, The DKC, and Yuya Uemura

Danhausen plays the Ass Boys’ theme song, and they run backstage looking for him, and then the NJPW LA Dojo guys attacks Caster and Billy. Coughlin takes Caster down with a fall-away slam, and then follows with a gut-wrench suplex. Coughlin goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Knight slams Billy into the steps, and then gets into the ring and delivers body shots to Caster. Knight splashes Caster in the corner and drops him with a scoop slam. Knight goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Knight delivers an uppercut and tags in Uemura. Uemura and Knight double-team Caster, and deliver elbow drops and shoulder tackles. Uemura goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Caster comes back and exchanges shots with Uemura, but Uemura backs him into the corner. Billy ties to come in, and Caster fights back in the corner. Uemura delivers shots to Caster and clotheslines him in the corner. Uemura drops Caster with a bulldog and goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. DKC tags in, but Caster delivers shots to him. DKC delivers a knee strike and a chop, and then slams and chops Caster in the corner.

DKC delivers a hip attack in the corner, and then drops Caster with a snap suplex. DKC goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Knight tags back in and stomps and chops Caster in the corner. Caster comes back with a back-body drop and tags in Billy. Billy takes the other guys out with clotheslines and big boots, but Knight comes back with a dropkick of his own. Billy comes back and slams Knight down, and then slams Coughlin as well. Billy delivers the Famouser to DKC and tags in Caster. Caster hits the Mic Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Max Caster and The Gunn Club

—

The video package for the match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley airs, in which the winner will be crowned the Interim AEW World Champion.

—

The commentary team run down the rest of the card for the show as The Buy-In comes to a close.

—

Forbidden Door



Trios Tag Team Match:

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara (w/Tay Conti) vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Wheeler Yuta

-The winning team earns the numbers advantage for the Blood and Guts Match

Jericho and Yuta start the match. Yuta delivers shots against the ropes, and then drops Jericho with a five suplexes. Jericho finalls gets a back elbow shot, but Yuta drops him with an Angle Slam. Yuta goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Yuta applies a cross-face, but Suzuki and Guevara break it up. Kingston and Umino come in, and all six men brawl to the floor. Jericho slams Yuta into the ring steps, and Guevara goes the same to Kingston. Umino and Suzuki exchange shots, and Jericho gets Yuta back into the ring. Guevara tags in and delivers a knee strike to Yuta. Kingston comes in and he and Yuta double team Guevara and beat him down. Guevara comes back with a dropkick, but Yuta drops him with a scoop slam. Yuta connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Umino tags in and delivers a low dropkick to Guevara. Umino stomps on Guevara, but Guevara backs him into the ropes and Jericho tags in. Jericho slams Umino in the corner and delivers a chop. Jericho delivers another chop, but Umino fights back with forearm shots in the corner. Umino chokes Jericho with his boot and slams him in the corner again.

Kingston tags in, but Jericho tags Suzuki in. Kingston and Suzuki exchange chops, and then Kingston delivers the machine gun chops in the corner. Suzuki asks for more, and then drops Kingston with a forearm shot. Suzuki slams Kingston in the corner and tags in Jericho. Suzuki and Jericho stomp Kingston down, and then Jericho stands on Kingston’s throat. Kingston comes back and kicks Jericho in the chest, and then chops him into the corner. Kingston delivers the machine gun chops and then knocks Guevara to the floor, Suzuki grabs Kingston and locks in the arm-bar over the top rope, and then begins joint manipulation on his fingers. Jericho works over Kingston’s arm, but Kingston gets his foot on the ropes. Suzuki tags in and then kicks Umino and Yuta to the floor. Suzuki delivers a PK to Kingston and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Kingston fires back with chops, but Suzuki wraps him up. Guevara takes down Yuta, and then Jericho applies an abdominal stretch to Umino. Kingston falls into the ropes to break the hold, and then he and Suzuki are left in the ring.

Guevara tags in and comes off the ropes, but Kingston drops him with an exploder suplex. Kingston slams Guevara with a leg-sweep and tags in Umino. Umino drops Jericho to the floor and then delivers a few uppercuts to Guevara. Umino slams Guevara down and delivers a sliding elbow strike. Suzuki comes with a club to Umino, but Umino drops him with a back elbow and a low dropkick. Umino delivers an uppercut in the corner and drops Guevara with a fisherman’s suplex. Umino goes for the cover, but Jericho breaks it up. Umino dropkicks Jericho to the floor and drops him with a cannonball suplex. Guevara comes back and takes Umino out with a Shooting Star Press, but Yuta takes Guevara out with a dive of his own. Yuta holds Guevara up, and Kingston sends him into the barricade with a diving elbow strike. Suzuki fakes a dive and drops Umino with a right hand. Yuta slams Suzuki into the barricade and then drops Guevara with a cross-body in the ring. Yuta goes for the cover, but Jericho breaks it up. Yuta drops Jericho with a dropkick and rolls Guevara up for two. Kingston tags in as Guevara drops Yuta with a Spanish Fly.

Kingston drops Guevara and locks in a submission, but Suzuki gets in the ring. Kingston breaks the hold and drops Suzuki with the spinning back fist. Jericho drops Kingston, Umino drops Guevara, Yuta drops Guevara, and all six men are down. Umino gets to the apron and tags in, but Guevara delivers a knee strike and tags in Jericho. Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho, but Umino spins free. Jericho delivers the Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but Umino kicks out. Jericho delivers knee strikes to Umino’s head and goes up top. Umino cuts him off and drops him with an avalanche power slam. Umino goes for the cover, but Guevara and Suzuki break it up. Kingston pulls Suzuki to the floor and Yuta argues with COnti on the floor. Guevara takes Yuta out with the GTH, and Jericho goes to the ropes. Kingston delivers a shot and Umino goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Umino delivers shots to Jericho, but Guevara hits him with the baseball bat from behind. Jericho goes for Judas Effect, but Umino dodges it and drops Jericho with a DDT and a Brain Buster. Umino goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out.

Umino locks Jericho in the Walls of Jericho, but Guevara delivers superkicks to Umino. Umino doesn’t break the hold, but Suzuki pulls him up and delivers a headbutt. Kingston delivers a shot to Suzuki, but Suzuki comes back with the pine driver. Suzuki and Guevara stomp Umino on the mat, but he fires back with shots to both of them. Jericho delivers the Judas Effect to Umino and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara

—

The video package for the Winners Take All match for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championship airs, and then Caprice Coleman joins the commentary team.



ROH World Tag Team Championship/IWGP Tag Team Championship – Winners Take All Three-Way Match:

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c-ROH) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb and Great O-Khan) (c-IWGP) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta)

Harwood and Beretta start the match. They lock up and Harwood applies a side-headlock. Harwood drops Beretta with a shoulder tackle, but Beretta comes back and they get face-to-face. Cobb tags in and takes Harwood to the corner. Cobb delivers a back elbow and drops Harwood with another shot as Romero tags in. Harwood drops Romero with a knee strike and tags in Wheeler. FTR deliver a double-headbutt to Romero, and then Wheeler chops him int he corner. Harwood tags back in and FTR double-team Romero, but Harwood dislocates his shoulder and Wheeler tags back in. Wheeler delivers a shot, but Romero sends him to the floor as the doctors walk Harwood to the back. Khan tags in and Cobb takes Wheeler to the floor and delivers shots. Cobb gets Wheeler back into the ring and Khan goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Khan works over Wheeler in the corner and Cobb tags back in. Cobb drops Wheeler with a clothesline and stands on his back as Khan holds him down. Cobb slams Wheeler in the corner and drops him with the Tour of the Islands. Khan tags back in and delivers a shot to Beretta on the apron.

Khan slams Wheeler down, but Wheeler comes back and pulls Khan’s braid and delivers s headbutt. Wheeler tags Beretta in, and Beretta delivers a few chops to Khan. Beretta drops Khan with a half-and-half suplex, and then follows with a back elbow in the corner. Beretta drops Khan with a DDT, but Cobb comes in with body shots. Cobb slams Beretta to the mat, but Beretta comes back with a kick to the face. Romero drops Cobb with a hurricanrana, and then all four of them brawl on the outside. Khan slams Romero on the apron, but Beretta drops Khan with a Spear. Beretta drapes Khan over the top rope and Romero delivers a diving knee strike. Beretta goes for the cover, but Khan kicks out. Wheeler comes back in and fights off Khan and Cobb, but they overpower him and slam him down. Khan sends Romero to the outside with a shoulder tackle, and goes back to working over Wheeler with Cobb. Harwood comes back to the ring with his shoulder taped up, and Wheeler gets free and tags in him. Harwood delivers shots to Cobb and Khan and then causes Khan to clothesline Cobb in the corner.

Harwood drops Khan with a lariat, and then drops Cobb with a few German suplexes. Cobb backs him into the corner and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cobb goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off and climbs. Beretta climbs as well and Wheeler tags in. Beretta and Harwood suplex Cobb and Wheeler splashes onto Cobb. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Cobb kicks out. Harwood and Beretta exchange shots, and then take out Khan together. Beretta takes Harwood down, and then Khan takes Beretta down. Khan puts Wheeler up top, but Romero drapes Khan’s arm over the top rope and tags in. Wheeler and Romero double-team Khan with a spike pile driver, and then Romero sends them out. Vice deliver double knee strikes to Cobb, and then Romero takes Wheeler out with a dive. Cobb power bombs Beretta and Khan takes out Harwood. Khan takes Wheeler out, as well, and then Cobb drops Romero with a clothesline and hits a standing moonsault. Khan slams Beretta down and then Cobb suplexes him. Cobb goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out. Cobb picks Beretta up, but Romero tags in. Harwood pulls Khan to the floor, and Romero drops Harwood and Khan with a dive.

Romero kicks Cobb in the head and Vice hits the double team Strong Zero. Romero goes for the cover, but Wheeler breaks it up. Harwood tags in and goes after Romero. Romero rolls him up for two, and then gets another two count right after. Romero gets another two count, and then Romero delivers a few shots. Romero delivers an enzuigiri, but Wheeler gets in and FTR delivers the Big Rig and Harwood gets the pin fall.

Winners and still ROH World Tag Team Champions and new IWGP Tag Team Champions: FTR

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Juice Robinson and Jay White. Robinson talks about Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy and calls it a glorified number one contender’s match, and then Jay White says he will beat Adam Cole, Adam Page, and Kazuchika at the same time to retain his title. White says it is the Switchblade Era, and they ‘Two Sweet’ to end it.

—



Four-Way Match to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion:

Malakai Black vs. PAC vs. Miro vs. Clark Connors

PAC stomps Black in the corner and sends him to the outside. PAC goes after him, but Black slams him into the barricade. Connors delivers a shot to Miro, but Miro drops him with a shoulder tackle. Miro takes Connors to the corner, but Connor delivers a few quick shots. Connor dives onto Miro and sends him to the floor. Connors goes for a cross-body over the top, but Miro catches him and slams him on the floor. Black and PAC get back into the ring and go up top. Black goes for a suplex, but PAC cuts him off and goes for a sunset flip power bomb, but Black blocks it. Black trips PAC up and delivers a sliding knee strike. Black goes for a kick, but Miro blocks it and delivers an uppercut. Black comes back with a springboard moonsault, but Connors comes back in. Black delivers a knee strike and locks in a knee-bar. Miro pulls Connors to the outside to break the hold, and then slams him into the barricade. PAC goes for a springboard on Miro, but Miro catches him and drops him with a fall-away slam. Connors comes back and delivers shots to Miro and goes for another cross-body, but Miro catches him and slams him to the mat. Miro goes for the cover, but Connors kicks out.

Miro drops Connors with a short-arm clothesline, and then follows with a gut-wrench suplex. Miro goes for the cover, but Connors kicks out at two. Black drops PAC with a shot, and then stomps him on the mar. Miro joins Black and they double-team PAC. Black shoves Miro away and stomps PAC by himself, but Miro comes back and shoves him away. They get face-to-face, and then Black says they need to work together. They try to drag PAC in different directions, and then get face-to-face again. They exchange shots and Miro sends Black to the outside. Miro works over PAC and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Miro goes for Game Over, but PAC counters with a superkick. PAC sends Connors back to the floor, and then dives onto Black on the outside. PAC stomps on Connors on the outside, and then hits a shotgun dropkick on Miro. PAC suplexes Black in the ring, but Black comes back with a knee strike. Connors suplexes Black, and then Miro clotheslines Connors. Black drops Miro with a shot and goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Black goes to the floor and grabs a table and sets it up on the outside.