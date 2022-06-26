6/25/22 WWE NXT house show results from Venice, FL
– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Pretty Deadly
– Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) defeated An Enhancement Talent
– Ivy Nile defeated Tatum Paxley / Kiana James / Electra Lopez
– NXT NA Champion Carmelo Hayes ( w/ Trick Williams ) defeated Andre Chase
– Grayson Waller defeated Ikemen Jiro
– Sanga defeated Duke Hudson
– Toxic Attaction Promo. Roxanne Perez / Cora Jade / Ivy Nile answer, then chase Toxic Attraction from the ring.
– Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend
– Solo Sikoa / Bron Breakker / Apollo Crews defeated Joe Gacy and the DYADS
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM