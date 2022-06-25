Sasha Banks Sports New Look In Photos Posted to Social Media

Sasha Banks has popped up in a couple new photos posted to social media sporting a different hairstyle than we last saw. Banks, whose status with WWE is still uncertain despite some reports that she was released over the last week, appeared in photos posted to the Qreate Coffee Instagram account. The photos were for the CBD brand Kandela, which was launched by Banks’ friend and WWE alumnus Samuray Del Sol and Del Sol’s wife Abigail.

You can see the pics in the below tweet. Banks has been persona non grata on WWE television alongside Naomi after the two walked out of the May 16th episode of Raw and were suspended indefinitely. There have been reports that Banks was released from WWE, though that has not been confirmed yet.