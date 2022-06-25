Rush debuts on AEW Rampage

La Facción Ingobernable has officially arrived in AEW.

Tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode on TNT opened up with Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix. Former ROH World Champion Rush came down during the match and hit Fenix with a low blow while Jose and Alex Abrahantes brawled in the ring, distracting the referee.

Rush’s attack led to Andrade hitting the Hammerlock DDT and getting the pin to win. After the match, Rush and Andrade put on their new official AEW t-shirts, which you can see below, and posed together with their fists in the air, making the reunion official. Jose posed with them. Fenix was also unmasked after the match but Penta Oscuro ran down and made the save with his shovel.

The recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 saw Rush debut with the company in a segment where Andrade said he was tired of losing and being associated with losers. He then welcomed his “new business partner” to AEW, which was Rush. Rush gave an interview earlier this month and noted that he is grateful to AEW President Tony Khan for the opportunity, but at that time they were still “under talks and negotiations” and for now there were “just dates” booked and not a full-time contract. Rush added in that early June interview that his current objective is AEW, and he’s with the company, and wants to face all the top stars.

Andrade and Rush have ties that take them back to their days with the Ingobernables stable in CMLL, and before that. They worked numerous CMLL matches together and against each other from 2010-2015.

Rush was put on the shelf in late August 2021 after suffering a knee injury while working for ROH. He returned to the ring back in late April but has barely wrestled since then. Rush’s first ROH World Title reign lasted for just 77 days in 2019, but his second and last reign went for 498 days, which is the longest single reign in company history.

There’s no word yet on if Andrade and Rush will be at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, or if they will be on next week’s Blood & Guts Dynamite, but we will keep you updated.