Red Velvet discusses becoming part of Jade Cargill’s baddies section

Red Velvet turned heel and joined the Baddies Section in April, and the AEW star recently talked about joining Jade Cargill’s group. Velvet spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody for a new interview recently and talked about her long association with Cargill in AEW, being booed before she turned heel and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On how she joined the group:

“Honestly, I think everything was kind of fate. It wasn’t something I suggested. I was a babyface when I was going against Jade a lot. I never really thought there would be a moment in our careers where we would be linked together. It took a turn when I got booed when I was going against Willow. That was the perfect time to pull the trigger. It wasn’t the first time I had gotten booed. It was, if I can count correctly, the third time I had been booed. The fans are honest, so you can’t be upset with that. It started off in Pittsburgh against Britt, it was bound to happen. Then it went on to Chicago with Skye Blue and then the final strike was against Willow. We pulled the trigger there and Tony (Khan) agreed that he thought it was time to go heel. After that, I didn’t really have a sense of direction of where I was going to go, I just got sat in the Baddie Section one day. I can’t give you the exact answer of whose idea it was because it maybe could have been Jade or TK, but I don’t want to give false information, I just got put in the Baddie Section one day and it just took off from there. It’s been great. I love being a Baddie. It’s good to be bad.”

On her getting booed against Britt Baker and others:

“Totally, I knew going into it [against Baker in Pittsburgh] that some people were going to cheer, but the majority of people were going to boo me. I just took it on and was like, ‘Alright, let’s see where it goes.’ I didn’t expect the boos to be as loud as they were, but that was fuel to my fire. I was like, ‘I kind of like this.’ Everyone loves to be a popular kid in school, but everyone thrives better when they are the nerdy kid who went popular. ‘Alright, these people don’t want to get behind me, I’m going to make them hate me even more. I’m going to take what they love and that’s the DMD.’ That was the first taste when I was cool and not totally bothered by it. I had more fun when it happened in Chicago because it was more unexpected. I didn’t think they were going to get behind Skye as much as they did. They are great and loyal fans there. Boston, I pulled the trigger. ‘You guys are going to boo me and don’t want me to win this part of the tournament? I don’t care. Let’s go.’ Everything in my career, even going from babyface to heel, was all timing and never planned. It wasn’t, ‘this day, we set you heel.’ It happened organically and that’s been the best part for me. It keeps me on my toes and that’s made me grow as a wrestler.

“I kind of thought, coming to AEW, I was going to be a babyface, always. I don’t think TK [Tony Khan] had any plans of turning me heel, I don’t even think he thought there was a mean bone in my body to be a heel. It’s only the beginning. I don’t think I’ve let people see how dark I can really get.”