Reason why Stephanie McMahon was selected as Chairman and CEO of WWE

As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon is the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE after Vince McMahon stepped down from both roles. Vince is being investigated by the WWE board for an alleged payout he made to a former employee he had an affair with.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a ‘special committee’ put Stephanie in her new role with the company. The committee includes the eight members of the Board of Directors that are also investigating Vince.

That includes Man Jit Singh, who is the lead independent director of the board and is running the investigation. The other members involved include Steve Koonin (CEO of Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena), Ignace Lahoud (CEO of Majid Al Futtaim), Erika Nardini (CEO of Barstool Sports), Steve Pamon (President of Verzuz), Connor Schell (founder and CEO of Words + Pictures), Jeffrey Speed (former EVP and CFO of Six Flags) and Alan Wexler (SVP of Innovations and Growth for General Motors). Stephanie, Vince, Triple H and Nick Khan are not involved.

It was Vince’s decision to step down but the Board’s decision to put Stephanie in his place. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that of those who attempted to bury Stephanie when she went on hiatus, none of them were on the committee but from elsewhere in the company.