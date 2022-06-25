Notes on Robert Roode, Lio Rush, Veer Mahaan, Matt Cardona, and more

– According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE have specifically chosen Robert Roode to work with Veer Mahaan to help ‘teach him’. The reported stated “They are doing this match on all the house shows event though both are heels, basically with the idea of Roode being able to be a good teacher for Mahaan.”

– We’ve all been publicly invited to watch The Cardonas renew their wedding vows at GCW Homecoming Night 2 on August 14th.

*HOMECOMING UPDATE* *— BREAKING —* The CARDONA's will renew their wedding vows on Day 2 of GCW Homecoming Weekend at The Showboat in Atlantic City! Get Tix:https://t.co/LwHflNefuh Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! GCW Homecoming Pt. 2

– During a recent interview with Nick Hausmam for Wrestling Inc, Lio Rush revealed that he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to WWE in the future. He said “I think situations change, I think values and stocks rise. I think people like money; I think people like to make money and that’s what it ultimately comes down to when it comes to business. So no, I don’t rule anything out.”

