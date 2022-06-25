Notes on Rhea Ripley, Vince Russo, Drew McIntyre, and Jessika Carr

– While speaking on the Wrestling Buddy show, Vince Russo stated that he is a fan of Rhea Ripley. He then proceeded to criticized WWE for not having a clue on how to use her.

“I think Rhea Ripley is a killer, I think they use her wrong. They don’t have a clue how to use this woman but I think she’s a star.

– While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed whether or not he thinks Drew McIntyre will walk out of Clash at the Castle as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He said “I don’t see the belt changing hands in the UK. I just don’t see that because it’s out of Vince’s wheelhouse, as his forte is the USA.”

– Happy birthday to WWE referee Jessika Carr…

