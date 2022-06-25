Mantell on Rousey: “She has a personality like a wet mop”

Jun 25, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Dutch Mantell on Ronda Rousey via Sportskeeda:

You know Ronda, she didn’t come up with that. She has a personality like a wet mop. I’m confused, when she comes to the ring she is smiling and then she gets in the ring and tries to be serious, I don’t know why they just don’t let her? She is the baddest woman on the planet. Why don’t you do that character all the way to the ring?

