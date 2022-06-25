Khan says Jeff Hardy has last chance to make things right in AEW

In a conference call with the members of the wrestling press to promote the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden door pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the situation with Jeff Hardy and made sure to explain that what happened with Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy were two completely different scenarios that required different handling.

Mox last year spent three months away after checking himself in an alcohol treatment facility with the full backing of the promotion.

“What Jeff did, going out and driving, is totally different from the other thing. I don’t like hearing the two compared,” Khan said.

“Jon didn’t put anybody at risk like that. He wasn’t out drinking and driving. The way it went down is totally different and that’s why I didn’t like hearing it compared,” he continued.

Khan said that Jeff is doing much better now and understands he is in a treatment facility but did not want to reveal too much as it’s not his business.

Khan made it a point to say that this is Jeff Hardy’s last chance in AEW and he needs to do the right thing if he wants to stay.

“I’m here for him for whatever he needs. I’m really glad nobody got hurt. I’d be remiss if I didn’t give Jeff a lot of credit for now doing the right thing. This is why we said Jeff has to the right thing if he wants to stay with AEW. It’s last chance,” Khan concluded.