Hiromu Takahashi is off AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV card

Due to a fever and not being allowed to fly in as a result, Hiromu Takahashi is off Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The NJPW standout was set to team with Sting, Darby Allin & Shingo Takagi against The Young Bucks, Hikuleo & El Phantasmo on the PPV, announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The match will now be Sting, Allin & Takagi vs. the Bucks & ELP with Hikuleo in their corner.

It’s the latest change for the card due to injury as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Tomohiro Ishii were all removed at several points over the last month due to various injuries.

Here’s the current lineup for Sunday’s sold-out show from Chicago’s United Center:

Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Malakai Black vs. PAC vs. Miro vs. Clark Connors

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships / ROH World Tag Team Championships: United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA

Bullet Club (Young Bucks & El Phantasmo) vs. Dudes with Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin & Shingo Takagi)

Buy-In: Max Caster & Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. LA Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC)

Buy-In: YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Aaron Solo and QT Marshall

Buy-In: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado