AEW News and Notes

Some notes from Tony Khan’s pre Forbidden Door media call:

–Tony Khan says he was introduced to NJPW through WCW and hopes he can introduce more fans to NJPW and credits Bill Watts and Eric Bischoff for how they handled WCW working with New Japan

-Will Ospreay vs Orange Cassidy has been planned for a while

-Knew ahead of time that Kazuchika Okada wouldn’t be available till the week before the show. Jay white was only available two weeks ago. Pushed hard to get Ospreay before Dominion

-It would have been Punk & FTR vs The United Empire on Dynamite

-Bryan Danielson wanted to compete, but TK shut him down on that

-Kyle O’Reilly getting injured changed a match for Forbidden Door

-There are already talks between the two companies for Forbidden Door 2

-Says that WWE has an interesting approach to having a 2 night event. (To be clearer, he basically said WWE made a 2 night show work and he thinks it’d be worth a shot)

-Okada has told TK that he is a Manchester City fan 17 times

-TK says he has a lot of respect for Gedo and Rocky Romero and Rocky has been the intermediary between TK and Gedo

-Forbidden Door has gain 7 figures in revenue so far for both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling

-The date of the PPV was due to when New Japan was available and they took June 26th

-Very open to AEW stars having New Japan belts and New Japan stars holding AEW belts

-Doesn’t feel the need to have monthly PPVs

-There will be a stipulation announced tonight that will effect Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

-Andrade vs Rey Fenix tonight is a result of the CMLL/AAA issue keeping both men off FD

-Says that Jeff Hardy is doing well in his treatment, but that this is his last chance

-Wants to have shows in Montreal, Quebec, Edmonton and Calgary