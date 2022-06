6/24/22 WWE NXT house show results from Jacksonville, FL

– Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade defeated Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

– Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams ( w/ N.A. Champion Carmelo Hayes )

– Solo Sikoa & Sol Ruca defeated Grayson Waller & Tiffany Stratton

– Promo : Lash Legend. She is confronted by Alba Fyre.

– NXT Tag Team Title : The Creed Brothers (c) ( w/ Ivy Nile ) defeated Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp

– Intermisison

– Giovanni Vinci defeated Xyon Quinn

– Toxic Attraction ( NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose / NXT Women’s Tag Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne ) defeated Indi Hartwell / Wendy Choo / Nikita Lyons

– Main Event: NXT Title: Bron Breakker (c) defated Cameron Grimes

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM