WWE announces Undertaker one-man show for SummerSlam Week

WWE announced the following today-

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW COMES TO NASHVILLE JULY 29

STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will make its debut on Friday night, July 29 at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. as part of SummerSlam®Week.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, June 28 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30 live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.