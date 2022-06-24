Wrestling community comment on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Today is a historic day! After decades of fighting for innocent lives, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Now, the decision of abortion will be returned to the states, where our pro-life fight will continue! #RoeVsWade — Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) June 24, 2022

Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 24, 2022

This is what the media is missing in all this. Abortion is being outlawed only on a federal level and they’re sending it down to the state level to be handled where, IMO, it should’ve been the whole time. Abortions will still be attainable just not everywhere. — . (@DirtyDMantell) June 24, 2022

Great news! Let the states decide, as it should be. #RoeVsWade https://t.co/ugKhOqYJb5 — Brad Shepard (@ItsBradShepard) June 24, 2022

Females, I’m so sorry. This country has let you down and does not value YOUR rights. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 24, 2022

Absolutely awful. What the actual fuck. https://t.co/Mjo8h1G4bu — The Bunny (@AllieWrestling) June 24, 2022

70% of Americans support abortion rights. Never has a “majority” been truly such a minority. — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) June 24, 2022