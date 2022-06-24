Stephanie McMahon notes from WWE company meeting

Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon reportedly addressed the current Board of Directors investigation into alleged misconduct by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis during an “all hands on deck” company meeting held at WWE HQ on Thursday.

McMahon directly addressed the investigation, according to PWInsider, noting that everyone is aware of the investigation and that her father has “stepped back” from his corporate duties. She added that she loves her father and she loves WWE, and will be doing everything she can for the company in the days ahead.

As of this week, Stephanie has been actively involved in meetings that Vince would have usually participated in. Vince is still keeping with his creative responsibilities, but he has voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO duties while the Board investigates.

As we’ve noted, it was revealed on Wednesday, June 15 that WWE’s Board of Directors has been investigating Vince over a “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. It was then announced on Friday, June 17 that Stephanie returned from her leave of absence to act as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman after Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, while still continuing his creative responsibilities. It was then revealed on Monday, June 20 that WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer Bruce Prichard is also now working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, filling in for Laurinaitis during the investigation. You can find full details from our previous reports here, here, here, and here.