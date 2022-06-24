Spoilers: NXT UK tapings from 6/23

WWE NXT UK taped another round of TV on Thursday from the BT Sports Studio in London, England. These should air over the next two weeks, along with what was taped earlier this week.

Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and Sarray defeated Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander

* Isla Dawn defeated Fallon Henley

* Trent Seven defeated Sam Gradwell

* Emilia McKenzie defeated Nina Samuels

* Dave Mastiff defeated Josh Morrell

* Blair Davenport defeated Amale

* Kenny Williams defeated Saxon Huxley

* Mark Coffey defeated Noam Dar 2-1 to win the NXT UK Heritage Cup Title

* NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov retained over Wolfgang

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen retained over Wild Boar and Mark Andrews