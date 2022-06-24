New Impact match announced for Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match

The Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title will be defended at the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

As seen below, a new JCP Control Center video was released today with David Crockett announcing that Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will defend in a Triple Threat against Deonna Purrazzo an Rachael Ellering.

A press conference for the big one night only JCP event was held on Thursday, but Flair’s match was still not confirmed. You can click here for our recap from the press conference, along with Flair’s interesting comments on his health for the match.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the updated card for the JCP event, along with today’s Control Center video:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)