MLW debut Spoiler

Former WWE NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux (FKA Harland) made his MLW debut in the Battle Riot match, which is MLW’s version of the Royal Rumble, during Thursday’s Battle Riot IV event at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Boudreaux entered at #40 but didn’t last very long in the battle royal. The final four wrestlers in the match were Killer Kross, Real1 (Enzo Amore), Jacob Fatu and Sami Callihan. Fatu would eventually win the Battle Riot by eliminating Real1.