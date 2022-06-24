Mercedes Martinez comments on here struggles with mental health

ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez took to social media to let her fans know she is dealing with some mental issues….

Sometimes, we have to put on a SMILE to get through the day & be there for others.

PLEASE take care of your mental health. It's not a flaw to realize you need guidance & help.

Mine has taken a big toll lately & it has broken me in many ways that I have never expected. pic.twitter.com/a8wScUcoiW

