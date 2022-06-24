LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Riddle in last Friday’s blue brand main event. We also see Brock Lesnar’s big return from last week. We’re now live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre as Alicia Taylor does the introduction. McIntyre raises his sword, Angela, in the air as fans cheer him on. We see how Sheamus and McIntyre brawled to a count out in their recent MITB qualifier, and how Adam Pearce put them both in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match last week.

McIntyre takes the mic and welcomes Austin, and the world, to SmackDown. McIntyre talks about how he recently promised to work his way from the bottom to a title match but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns keeps ducking him. Drew says it looks like he has to force Reigns’ hand, and to do that he will become Mr. Money In the Bank.

Drew brings up Brock Lesnar’s return and says he did it the Brock Way, which is fine, but Drew will do things his own way, and he hopes Reigns and Lesnar tear each other apart at SummerSlam so he can be waiting with a Claymore Kick. The music interrupts and out comes Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. Sheamus and Drew have some words. Sheamus says Drew is right about SummerSlam being the right time to cash in on Lesnar or Reigns, but Drew is off his rocker if he thinks it will be him to cash in. Sheamus enters the ring and says Drew doesn’t belong as he’s only in the MITB Ladder Match because of Pearce.

Sheamus goes on ranting and reminds everyone how he cashed in on Reigns before. The music interrupts and out comes Paul Heyman to the stage. Pearce is right behind him. Heyman introduces himself and brings up the Lesnar vs. Reigns Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam, which he says will not be won by Brock. Fans boo Heyman. Heyman says we have a problem – even though Reigns is The GOAT, even against Lesnar in this Last Man Standing match, he will be vulnerable to a cash-in attempt. Heyman says Lesnar would also be vulnerable, but he’s not going to win. Heyman points out how Sheamus has previously cashed in, so he’s here tonight to ensure that it won’t happen again.

Fans boo some more. Heyman points to Pearce and praises him, adding that Pearce has a very special announcement to make. Pearce says it’s come to his attention that he was a bit hasty putting them both in the MITB Ladder Match. Pearce says neither man was pinned, but neither won as well, and after some influence by Heyman, WWE management has decide to over-rule his decision. Pearce says neither Sheamus or McIntyre will be in the MITB Ladder Match now. Sheamus and McIntyre seethe in the ring. Pearce then announces that Sheamus and McIntyre can still have a path to the MITB match, if they defeat Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos tonight. The music hits and out comes The Usos to stand with Heyman and Pearce on the stage. Sheamus and McIntyre look on from the ring as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s main event. Cole clarifies that The Usos will not be defending their titles, and they also will not be trying to qualify for MITB.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and Shinsuke Nakamura is wrapping up his entrance. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Sami Zayn now. Sami wants to talk about how this will be a great night for The Bloodline because Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos can knock Sheamus and Drew McIntyre out of Money In the Bank. Sami says The Bloodline always does what is right for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and he can say that because he is an honorary member of the group, he’s an honorary Uce. Sami says tonight he’s dedicating his match to Reigns, but better yet, he’s going to Money In the Bank to win the briefcase and… Kayla asks if he’s cashing in on Reigns. Sami says no, he’s winning the briefcase to protect Reigns. The music hits and out comes Sami to the ring now.

The bell rings and Sami charges but Nakamura quickly takes him down into an armbar. They break and get up but Nakamura rocks Sami with knees. Nakamura blocks boots in the corner, then kicks Sami in the back of the head. Nakamura with the big sliding German suplex for a pop. Nakamura with a big kick to drop Sami gain but he kicks out at 2. Zayn rolls to the floor to stall as fans boo. Nakamura follows but Sami attacks and sends him face-first into the ring post. Sami sends Nakamura into the barrier and he goes down now. Fans chant “Sami sucks!” as Sami returns to the ring and waits on the referee to count.

Nakamura makes it back in just in time for the count. Sami is rolled up but he kicks out at 2. They trade offense now and Sami has Nakamura down, stomping away. Fans rally for Nakamura now. Sami runs into a kick in the corner. Sami blocks another kick, then launches Nakamura from the top over the ropes. Sami stands tall as we go back to a commercial.

Back from a break and Sami has Nakamura down, working him over and talking trash while the crowd boos. Sami with fists to the neck. Sami with a flying kick from the corner but Nakamura blocks it and drops him for a close 2 count.

We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high in the air. Nakamura charges but Sami blocks and drops him with a Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring. Nakamura kicks out at 2 and Sami can’t believe it. Nakamura has Sami up on the top in the corner now. Sami fights back with elbows and a headbutt to send Nakamura to the mat. Sami looks to capitalize but he gets crotched. Nakamura charges for the Kinshasa but it’s blocked.

Sami rolls Nakamura up and uses the ropes for leverage with his feet but the referee catches him. Sami argues with the referee now. Nakamura comes from behind with a knee to the back of the neck. Sami kicks out just in time. Nakamura drops Sami again but he hangs in there. Nakamura plays to the crowd for a pop now. He goes for the Kinshasa but Sami rolls right back to the floor to stall. Fans boo again. Nakamura exits the ring and runs around, leveling Sami with a Kinshasa on the floor.

Nakamura brings it back in at the 5 count. Nakamura enters the ring but Sami immediately catches him with a Helluva Kick for the pin to win and qualify for MITB.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– After the match, Sami stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. The announcers confirm Sami has joined Seth Rollins and Omos for the big Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

The New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They hit the ring to pose as fans cheer them on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Jinder Mahal and Shanky. Jinder is all business but Shanky is dancing. The New Day goes on about how they don’t engage in rematch after rematch after rematch, but they do have a bone to pick with Jinder after last week he took away something the entire WWE Universe wanted to see – the Sky-scraping Shanky. Kofi says he’s going to give Austin, where he lives, what they want. Kofi polls the crowd on if they want to see a dancing Shanky. They pop and then chant “yes!” in response. Kofi tells Woods to give the crowd what they want, and he starts playing the tune on Francesca. This causes Shanky to start dancing.

Jinder has seen enough. He starts yelling at Shanky to stop dancing but Shanky shoves him back towards the corner. Jinder exits the ring and he’s walking out on Shanky and The New Day. Kofi encourages Shanky to keep dancing and the music starts back up so that Shanky can dance with The New Day.

The raid sirens suddenly go off in the arena, and we see The Viking Raiders on the big screen as Kofi, Woods and Shanky look on. Erik and Ivar suddenly attack Shanky, Kofi and Wood from behind. The Vikings destroy Shanky and send him to the floor, then they take turns with big power moves on Kofi and Woods. Kofi is hit with a big double powerbomb. Ivar goes to the middle rope in the corner, and Erik hands Woods to him. Ivar then slams Woods to the mat from the second rope. The music hits as The Viking Raiders get riled up in the middle of the ring.

– Adam Pearce is backstage now. Sonya Deville walks in and Pearce asks how she’s doing. She says better than Pearce. Deville talks about Pearce making excuses for what happened out there earlier tonight, and asks what his excuses are for how he’s treating the women’s division. Deville goes on taunting Pearce for being in over his head. Pearce asks why she’s here. Deville says she’s been back on SmackDown for weeks and still has not had a match. She rants about Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans getting MITB qualifying matches. Deville just wants some respect, and for Pearce to not take it out on her for his in-ring career being a failure. Pearce announces that Deville will be in the ring with Evans and Rodriguez tonight, in a Handicap Match. Pearce walks off and we go back to commercial.

