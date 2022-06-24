Kyle O’Reilly out injured

The injuries keep piling up for AEW as President Tony Khan announced that Kyle O’Reilly is also out.

Khan did not specify what injury O’Reilly has, keeping the tradition of not revealing injuries for talent unless they opt to do it themselves.

O’Reilly has been an integral part of AEW programming lately and was getting a decent push, recently winning the Casino Battle Royale and main eventing Dynamite against Jon Moxley for a spot for the AEW Interim World title.

It’s unknown how long the former WWE NXT Tag Team title holder will be out of action for.