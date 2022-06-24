Knockout requests her Impact release
Impact Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost has officially requested her release from the company this week, taking to Twitter in order to make the news public knowledge.
While the 37-year-old is hoping to be granted her release from Impact Wrestling, it is clear that she doesn’t have any overwhelmingly negative feelings about the company, although Frost did not give a specific reason at this point as to why she wants to leave.
I have officially asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING
I want to thank the incredible fans, staff, and locker room, as well as @ScottDAmore and @gailkimITSME for the opportunities given to me. Thank you for a great experience.
— Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 23, 2022