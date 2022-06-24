Impact announces more matches for Against All Odds

Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for the upcoming Against All Odds event.

There will be a big 10-man tag team match with Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) taking on James Storm, The Briscoes, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

Against All Odds will also see Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defend her title against Tasha Steelz. Grace just won the title at Slammiversary in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match, defeating Steelz, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim.

The 2022 Impact Against All Odds event will air live on Friday, July 1 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. James Storm, The Briscoes, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers