Gisele Shaw announces she is transgender

IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw has come out publicly and announced that she is a transgender woman.

Gisele Shaw comes out as a proud trans woman ️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/WLoHoLxL6Z — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) June 24, 2022

I am not only the calm before the storm.

I am both the calm and the storm. pic.twitter.com/zBhoHLG1gn — ⋆ ⋆ (@GiseleShaw08) June 22, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said: “IMPACT Wrestling has been at the forefront of empowering female performers for over 15 years. Our company believes featuring storylines with women athletes and characters from all different walks of life can not only entertain, but also inspire.

“Inclusiveness and representation are important to IMPACT and parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment, but I’ll also add Gisele is in IMPACT Wrestling because of her wrestling ability, her charisma and because she fits in with our roster. She is in IMPACT Wrestling because she’s one of the best young talents anywhere in the business.”