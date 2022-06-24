AEW reportedly seeking Emmy nomination for Dynamite

AEW is reportedly looking to get nominated for an Emmy Award this year.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that AEW officials are trying to get Dynamite nominated in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category.

The Observer stated that the nomination will not happen, despite AEW’s efforts.

We noted back in June 2021 how WWE offered WrestleMania 37 and the WWE ThunderDome to be considered for nominations in several Emmy Awards categories, and that wasn’t their first attempt. WWE did not try again this year.

WWE actually held a big “For Your Consideration” event for the Emmys in 2018, which featured a video message from WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The company came up short that year, and other years they have submitted items for consideration. AEW Dynamite was also submitted in 2020.