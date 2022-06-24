6/24/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Idolo backs Fenix into the ropes, but they have a clean break. Idolo applies a wrist-lock, but Fenix turns it into one of his own. Fenix transitions into a side-headlock, but Idolo gets free and sends him to the mat. Fenix comes off the ropes with a springboard hurricanrana, but Idolo lands on his feet. Idolo drops Fenix with a hurricanrana of his own, and follows with a forearm shot. Idolo kicks Fenix in the face, but Fenix comes back with a kick to the midsection. Idolo delivers a few elbows, but Fenix comes back with a back heel kick. Fenix picks Idolo up, but Idolo counters and drops Fenix with a series of suplexes. Fenix counters with a knee and delivers a series of suplexes himself. Fenix goes to the top, but Idolo rolls to the floor. Fenix dives anyway, and takes Idolo down on the floor. Fenix gets Idolo back into the ring and drops Idolo with a German suplex. Fenix bridges into the pin attempt, but Idolo kicks out. Fenix delivers a back elbow in the corner, but Idolo comes back and shoves him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Idolo slams Fenix down in the ring and goes up top. Fenix cuts him off, but Idolo hangs him in the corner. Idolo delivers a double stomp and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Idolo stomps Fenix in the corner, but Fenix comes back with a kick to the face. Fenix takes Idolo down and delivers a double stomp of his own. Fenix goes for the cover, but Idolo shoves him away. Fenix comes right back with a dropkick, and then drops Idolo with a spike cutter. Fenix goes for the cover, but Idolo kicks out. Fenix goes for a frog splash, but Idolo gets his knees up and rolls Fenix up for a two count. Idolo pulls Fenix up, but Fenix fires back and they exchange shots. Idolo delivers a chop, but Fenix comes back with an enzuigiri. Fenix tries to walk the ropes, but Idolo pulls on them and Fenix falls to the mat. Fenix rolls to the apron, but Idolo props him against the outer turnbuckles. Idolo charges for double knees, but Fenix dodges and Idolo crashes into the ring post. Fenix delivers a double stomp to Idolo’s back as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fenix drops Idolo with an avalanche Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Idolo gets his foot on the rope. Fenix goes to the corner while Jose passes the table to Idolo. Idolo tries to hit Fenix with it, but Ref Aubrey takes it away. Idolo goes for the low blow, but Fenix pokes him in the eye. Fenix goes for the back heel kick, but Idolo dropkicks his knee. Idolo goes for the Figure Four, but Fenix kicks him into the corner and then kicks him in the head. Idolo rolls to the floor, but Fenix dives through the ropes to take him down. Abrahantes and Jose get in the ring, and Rush walks down the ramp and delivers a low-blow to Fenix. Idolo gets Fenix back into the ring and drops him with the hammer-lock DDT for the pin fall.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

-After the match, Rush rips off Fenix’s mask, but Penta rushes the ring with his shovel and chases them off.

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo. He hypes up Forbidden Door, but says Blood and Guts is more important to him. He says it won’t be over with Chris Jericho until he tastes his blood. He says cowards like Jericho and his crew die a million deaths, but soldiers like he and his boys only die once.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are backstage. Strickland says they have been on a role lately and have been getting a lot of wins, and they will get another one on Sunday against El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemary. Lee says they haven’t been on the same page, but they have to keep winning.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Laynie Luck and Sierra

Deeb and Sierra start the match. Sierra goes behind, but Deeb turns it into an abdominal stretch. Deeb delivers a chop, and Luck tags in. Deeb works over Luck’s arm, and Martinez tags in. Martinez applies a standing arm-bar, but Luck rolls her up for a one count. Luck gets another roll-up, but Martinez kicks out. Luck runs the ropes, but Martinez drops her with a spine-buster. Deeb tags in and chops Luck a few times on the mat. Sierra comes in, but Martinez choke slams her onto Luck. Deeb applies a submission, but Luck makes it to the ropes. Martinez tags in after a shot from Deeb, and then delivers shots to Luck in the corner. Martinez delivers a flying elbow strike, and Deeb tags in. Deeb clotheslines Luck in the corner, and Martinez delivers a dropkick. Martinez tags back in, and she and Deeb drape Luck over the top rope. Martinez backs into the ropes and hits Deeb, and then takes Luck down. Deeb looks at her confused and Sierra gets into the ring. Deeb takes Sierra down, and then Martinez locks Luck in the Brass City Sleeper as Deeb locks Sierra in the Serenity Lock and both women tap out.

Winners: Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb

Tully Blanchard introduces Tully Blanchard Enterprises, consisting of Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona.

Lexy Nair is backstage with ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Moriarty says it is about time to cash in his wins for a title match, but Blanchard interrupts. He says his clients deserve the shot because they are more impressive. Gresham challenges Blanchard’s guys to a tag match against he and Moriarty.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Hook vs. The DKC

Hook drops DKC to the mat and immediately applies a submission, but DKC makes it to the ropes. Hook takes DKC tot he corner and applies body shots. Hook tosses DKC across the ring and charges, but DKC dodges and delivers shots to Hook in the corner. DKC follows with chops, but Hook dodges the last one and drops DKC with a side suplex. Hook delivers cross-face strikes and locks in the Redrum, and DKC taps out.

Winner: Hook

Backstage, Billy Gunn says he used his pull and got The Gunn Club and Max Caster a match on the Forbidden Door Buy-In. The Gunn Boys get excited and think they are going to Japan, but Anthony Bowens corrects them and says they are going to Chicago, and then they all scissor to end the segment.

Two new matches are confirmed for the Forbidden Door Buy-In:

QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

Swerve in Our Glory vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Caprice Coleman joins the commentary team for the main event.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Cash Wheeler vs. Jeff Cobb

They lock up, but Cobb shoves Wheeler into the corner a few times. Cobb charges, but Wheeler dodges and applies a side-headlock. Cobb shoves him off, and they go for shoulder tackles but neither man falls. Wheeler trips Cobb up and applies another side-headlock. Cobb counters with a slam and applies a front face-lock. Wheeler gets free and goes back to the side-headlock, but Cobb elevates him over. Wheeler delivers a dropkick and charges, but Cobb drapes him over the top rope. Cobb tosses Wheeler to the mat and Wheeler rolls to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cobb has Wheeler elevated in a modified Torture Rack. Wheeler turns it into a Full Nelson choke, but Cobb backs him into the corner. Wheeler comes back to the hold and drops Cobb to his knees. Cobb backs him into the ropes again to break it this time. Wheeler sends Cobb into the corner to counter, and then delivers a few right hands. Cobb fires back with right hand of his own, and they exchange shots. Wheeler delivers a few uppercuts and then chops Cobb’s knee. Wheeler delivers a running uppercut that sends Cobb to the floor. Wheeler takes Cobb out with a dive and delivers right hands against the steps. Wheeler gets Cobb back in the ring and goes up top, but Cobb cuts him off. Cobb tries to pull Wheeler up top, but Wheeler delivers shots to Cobb’s knee. Wheeler delivers a power bomb out of the corner and goes for the cover, but Cobb kicks out. Cobb comes back with a few shots and goes for a standing moonsault, but Wheeler dodges it. Wheeler goes for a swinging DDT, but Cobb throws him across the ring. Cobb goes for the Tour of the Islands, but Wheeler counters with a roll-up for two.

Wheeler goes after Cobb’s knee, but Cobb delivers more shots. Wheeler comes back with a jack-knife cover for two, but Cobb drops him with a back drop. Cobb delivers a German suplex and hits the Tour of the Islands for the pin fall.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

-After the match, Great O-Khan comes to the ring, but Dax Harwood attacks him on the ramp. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open rush out to beat down Harwood, but Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice come out to even the sides. Cassidy drops Ospreay with a back drop on the ramp, and Kingston runs out and attacks Jericho at the commentary table. Kingston continues to attack and brawl with Jericho through the crowd as everyone else still brawls at ringside. Jericho comes back to ringside, but he is attacked by Cassidy and Harwood. Kingston grabs Jericho again and delivers more shots. Jericho tries to escape up the ramp, but Kingston tackles him down. Harwood drops Kyle Fletcher with a pile-driver in the ring, and then Kingston attacks Jericho again. Everyone goes their separate ways and stare each other down as the show comes to a close.