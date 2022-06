WWE Queen of the Ring winner and former women’s tag team champion Zelina Vega was forced on the injury shelf with an injury that required surgery. Vega shared an update today on social media, teasing that she “will return soon.” You can check out her tweet and message below.

Queen Zelina Vega wrote on Twitter, “Aww I know my loyal subjects your queen will return soon, I promise! I am simply allowing the … humans … to have their fun … for now.”