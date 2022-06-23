Wrestling Revolver returns with Jon Moxley, Sami Callihan, Sw3rve, Swann, and more

ProWrestlingRevolver.com – Wrestling Revolver returns with international wrestling talent from AEW (TBS, TNT), IMPACT Wrestling (AXS), and more with their largest event of the year, “Cage of Horrors,” on Saturday, July 9 at the Horizon Events Center, 2100 NW 100th ST in Clive, Iowa, LIVE on FITE.TV.

The insane structure known as Cage of Horrors will be built around the ring and will feature “The Crew” (AEW star Sw3rve Strickland, former IMPACT World champion Rich Swann, and Matthew Palmer) vs. “The Unit” (Revolver World champion JT Dunn, Tyler Matrix, and Logan James w/ Phil Stamper).

In a dream tag encounter, AEW’s Jon Moxley and former IMPACT World champion Sami Callihan reunite as “The Switchblades” to face “The Wolves,” MLW’s Davey Richards and IMPACT Wrestling’s Eddie Edwards.

AEW superstar Ruby Soho takes on Billie Starkz for the first-time ever!

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey is challenged by Iowa’s own 1 Called Manders.

Revolver World Tag Team champions “P.O.S.” (Steve Maclin and Westin Blake) defend against “O.G.K.” (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (Hear from O.G.K. at bit.ly/OGKatCOH).

A Triple Threat Match sees Zachary Wentz vs. Blake Christian vs. Crash Jaxon.

In a Bunkhouse Brawl, Jake Crist takes on Mance Warner.

Jessicka Havok vs. The Unit’s Allie Katch go one-on-one.

Also featuring, Gail Kim, “Manscout” Jake Manning, Dan The Dad, and more!

