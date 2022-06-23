Trevor Murdoch on what his second NWA title reign means

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me what’s the difference between my first title run and me winning the title now. And I’ll be honest with you. The first time, it felt like it was for Harley, and felt like it was more for my family, and for Saint Louis and for the people who have supported me. This one? Boys, this is all me. This is all mine. I’m going to blaze my own path my way, and if I piss people off, I’m sorry. At the end of the day, I’m still going to end up being World heavyweight champion. I’ve heard so many stories about top guys having to step on people to be elevated or to get their opportunities. I’ve heard so many kinds of semi-horror stories, and I always told myself I didn’t want to be that guy. I didn’t want to carry myself that way in the business. I didn’t want people to think that way. But I’ll be honest with you. Maybe they had it right the whole time, guys. You know what I mean? Because we’re still talking about those champions. And now they’re nice guys. Now everybody loves them and thinks they’re great. While they were going after the World title, people thought they were the biggest pieces of shit out there. I don’t care what you think about me right now, because at the end of the day, you’re going to understand why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

source: PWinsider