Notes on Mick Foley’s son Dewey and Brian Gewirtz

Jun 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to PWInsider, Dewey Foley, son of Mick Foley, recently left WWE with one source saying his exit happened in late April.

Johnson reports that Foley made the decision to leave the company and he was not cut. Foley was on the Creative Team and at one point was the lead writer of 205 Live…

– Speaking of former WWE writers, Brian Gewirtz, the former head writer, posted….

