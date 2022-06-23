Notes on Mick Foley’s son Dewey and Brian Gewirtz

– According to PWInsider, Dewey Foley, son of Mick Foley, recently left WWE with one source saying his exit happened in late April.

Johnson reports that Foley made the decision to leave the company and he was not cut. Foley was on the Creative Team and at one point was the lead writer of 205 Live…

The Tuesday after Mania was my last day with WWE. The thing I enjoyed most was collaborating with Talent. If you enjoyed anything from WWE/NXT/205 the past 6.5 years, maybe I played a small role in it. That's pretty cool. I shared more feelings here: https://t.co/2SBwJRpD7E pic.twitter.com/ynN5XnxDCR — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) June 23, 2022

– Speaking of former WWE writers, Brian Gewirtz, the former head writer, posted….