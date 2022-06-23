Multiple WWE 24/7 Title changes on this week’s Main Event

This week’s WWE Main Event episode featured several WWE 24/7 Title changes.

The title changes began when Doudrop defeated Dana Brooke in a singles match to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

After the match, Nikki A.S.H. tried to take the title from Doudrop, but it back-fired and Doudrop cornered her. Tamina Snuka then attacked from behind and took out Nikki and Doudrop, but Akira Tozawa stopped Tamina from getting the pin. Tozawa then pinned Doudrop to win the 24/7 Title.

While Tozawa was celebrating, R-Truth and Reggie ran down the ramp but Truth took Reggie out, hit the ring, and then dropped Tozawa to pin him for the title. Truth left the ring but was dropkicked into the ring post by Reggie. Reggie covered Truth at ringside but Doudrop broke the pin up. Tozawa then pinned Truth but Tamina stopped him. Nikki then flew from the top turnbuckle and took out Doudrop, Reggie, Tamina and Tozawa on the floor. Nikki took advantage and pinned Truth for the title win.

Nikki then brought the title back into the ring and celebrated until Brooke came from behind and took her out with a neckbreaker. Brooke pinned Nikki to once again become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. The segment ended with Brooke celebrating with the title and making her exit.

This is Brooke’s sixth reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. The chaos on Main Event saw Doudrop get her first 24/7 Title win, while Tozawa had his 15th reign, Truth had his 54th reign, and Nikki had her second. Brooke went into the show under her fifth reign, which lasted 15 recognized days.

While Truth briefly had his 54th reign with the 24/7 Title, this was his first win since June 28, 2021.

This week’s WWE Main Event also featured Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio defeating Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day by DQ. The disqualification came when Priest launched Rey into the barrier at ringside. After the match, Dominik was double teamed until Rey made the save with a 619. This was likely done to set up a rematch on RAW.

WWE Main Event is now available on Hulu. Below is video of the 24/7 Title changes: