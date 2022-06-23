Jon Moxley reveals therapist at rehab advised him to retire

On the newest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, her husband Jon Moxley revealed that his therapist told him he needs to quit performing in the ring and walk away when he was in rehab.

Mox said that he had been trying to quit drinking for the longest time but he couldn’t stop but after he stopped, the after effects were the hardest to deal with, acknowledging it has not been easy to recover.

“The therapist I had straight up told me to retire,” Moxley said during the podcast. “She was like, ‘start a wrestling school and train some kids.’ She’s like, ‘You know what the problem is? You got to get out of there.’ I was like…’I don’t think it’s that.’”

The former AEW champion, who now has a chance of regaining the title this Sunday, said that AEW President Tony Khan was “totally cool” with him seeking help and even told him that if he doesn’t return, that would be alright too.

“They didn’t bug me to come back. When I came back, I just went like, ‘Well…I guess I should probably come back now!’”

Feeling much better now, Mox said it’s great he doesn’t have to worry about being dehydrated the next day or waking up like crap anymore and cannot see himself ever having a drink in the future.