AEW Dynamite viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 878,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 15.37% from last week’s episode, which drew 761,000 viewers for the Road Rager special.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 10.71% from last week’s 0.28 rating. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 404,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 10.68% from last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #38 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #38 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifth-lowest audience of the year so far. The episode was also tied with one other for the second-lowest key demo rating of the year, behind last week’s Road Rager. Dynamite had some network TV sports competition from the NHL Stanley Cup finals, but it was a pretty normal night on cable. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 15.37% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10.71% from last week.

While Dynamite topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.31 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.159 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating for the #4 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.599 million viewers. The NHL game also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 1.31 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 35.29% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 47.61% from the previous year. It is important to note that the 2021 episode was a Saturday Night Dynamite show.

Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final build for Forbidden Door, Bryan Danielson addressing his status for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts as the opening segment, Silas Young’s debut vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir, Christian Cage addressing last week’s attack on Jungle Boy, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a qualifier for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way, plus Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode